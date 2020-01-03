New Delhi: Two days after exchanging the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen, who are in the custody, between the two countries, Pakistan on Friday said it will on Monday release all 22 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were arrested on charges of espionage.

As per updates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that the Pakistan government has taken the decision to release and repatriate the fishermen to India through Wagah border on January 6.

Reacting to the move from Pakistan, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh said the sustained efforts made by its leaders were successful to get back the state’s fishermen from the neighbouring state.

The development comes as YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy in a letter to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on August 22 had sought to initiate steps for the release of the fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.

As per updates, these fishermen were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency off the Gujarat coast in November, 2018.

Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy along with the family members of the captured fishermen had met the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and were assured that the fishermen would be released through diplomatic channels.