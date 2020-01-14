New Delhi: After importing onion from Egypt and Turkey, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the Central government is providing onion at Rs 22 per kg now.

The Minister stated that over 18,000 tonnes of onion have been imported till now and only 2000 tonnes have been sold. “However, we are providing onions at Rs 22/kg now,” Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: Around 18,000 ton onion has been imported now, but even after all the efforts, only 2000 ton onion has been sold. We are providing onions at Rs. 22/kg now. pic.twitter.com/JQaXWTvmhM — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

On January 7, the union minister had stated that the onions are available in Mumbai and states can procure it at Rs 49 to Rs 58 per kg.

Saying that the importing of onions has started from mid-December, the minister had said that the states were asked to place their demand in order to get the supply from the imported stock.

As per updates, the state had initially put a demand for 33,139 MT of onions which was later revised to 14,309 MT because of many reasons including reduction in domestic prices and improved availability.

“A total one lakh million tonnes of onions was the target but since the onion growing season had ended across the world and international prices were high, orders were placed strategically in small lots and over a period of time to ensure international prices don’t increase drastically,” the minister said.

With the price of the onion going high, the Central government had planned to import onions based on the initial demand and has already contracted almost 40,000 MT of onions.

He Minister had further stated the main concern is to protect the interest of consumers and for ensuring that, the domestic supply is being augmented with imports so that prices are moderated and overall availability is increased.