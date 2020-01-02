New Delhi: Amid rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Congress government in Puducherry on Thursday stated that it is planning to adopt a resolution in the next Assembly session to scrap the CAA as the one adopted by Kerala recently.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said he will hold discussions with leaders of all political parties before coming to a conclusion in this regard.

“Soon I will hold discussions with the representatives of all political parties and take further action on my plans to adopt an anti-CAA resolution as the Assembly is scheduled to meet by this month-end,” Narayanasamy was quoted as saying by PTI.

The development comes after the 140-member Kerala Assembly this week adopted a resolution to scrap the CAA and termed it ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

“Like Parliament’s decisions are not questionable, what is happening inside the Assembly also can’t be challenged. Who can question their privileges?” Narayanasamy further said.

Passing the resolution in the Puducherry Assembly won’t be a problem as the Congress has the strength of 15 members in the House and is also supported by three DMK members and an independent.

Prior to this, Narayanasamy had last week stated that he will not implement the CAA in his state as according to him ‘Muslims are ignored’.

The development comes after many non-BJP states have decided not to implement the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “I will also do so in Puducherry,” he had said.