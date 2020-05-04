New Delhi: With chaos being witnessed outside several liquor stores in the national capital on Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked shop owners to take responsibility, warning that a shop will be shut if norms of social distancing are violated outside it. Also Read - Meme Fest Ensues On Twitter As People Queue Up to Buy Alcohol, #LiquorShops Becomes the Top Trend

Addressing a press conference on what was the first day of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi CM appealed to people to ensure three things-wear masks when stepping outdoors, practicing social distancing and sanitising/washing hands frequently. Also Read - 'Don't Go to Fight With China After Drinking': Paresh Rawal Cracks Joke After Liquor Shops Reopen

Then, speaking specifically about chaos witnessed outside several liquor shops, he said, “It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there.”

“Shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop then the shop will be shut,” the Delhi CM further warned.

Notably, as liquor stores opened across the city after 40 days across the first two phases of the lockdown, long lines were seen outside them, with people jostling with each other, thus throwing aside the concept of social distancing.

In some areas, the police had to resort to mild lathicharge after mobs got unruly. In the wake of this chaos, liquor stores in several areas were ordered to shut down.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while extending the lockdown till May 17 last week, had also issued a list of relaxations for this third phase of lockdown. These included, among others, opening of standalone shops, including liquor stores in all three zones, except containment zones.