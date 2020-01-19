New Delhi: Two days after Punjab passed a resolution in its state assembly against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday said that the party plans to bring similar resolutions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He said by bringing such resolutions in different states, the Congress will send a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act.

“After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act,” Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

Ahmed Patel, Congress: After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act. pic.twitter.com/IRQzjr9RiS — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

The development comes after Punjab on January 17 and Kerala last month passed a resolution against the CAA.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government is also planning to pass a similar resolution against the CAA in the state Assembly.

“Our senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat has also shared his stand on the CAA. Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that we are against the CAA. As far as the resolution against CAA is concerned, our senior leaders of MVA will sit together and decide,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that the CAA is ‘unconstitutional’ and added every state Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek CAA’s withdrawal. However, he said it would be inappropriate to oppose the CAA if the law is declared to be ‘constitutional’ by the Supreme Court.