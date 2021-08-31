Bhopal: Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who went missing from his native place in Sagar district is finally returning home to India from Pakistan Jail after 23 years, as said by the police official on Tuesday. The 57-year- old man was jailed in Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed into the neighbouring country.Also Read - After 19 Months in Saudi Prison Over Facebook Post He Didn't Make, Karnataka Man Returns Home

Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Sagar’s Ghoshi Patti village, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab around 4 pm on Monday, Sagar Superintendent of Police Atul Singh told PTI. The official said that Rajput was later handed over to a Sagar police team and his brother went there to bring him back. The official added that Rajput and the police team are likely to return to the Sagar district by Tuesday evening. Also Read - 'Dead' Man Returns Home a Week After His Funeral As Family Identified Wrong Body, Hospital Admits Goof-Up

According to Rajput’s family members and other residents of the village, located about 46 km from the district headquarters, he went missing in 1998. The police official said that no one knows how and when Rajput crossed over to Pakistan. Rajput was initially jailed in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and then shifted to a jail in Rawalpindi, the SP said as per information available so far. “The duration that he spent in Pakistani jails is not known,” he said. Also Read - 'I Will Never Leave': Uttarakhand Man Returns Home After 24 Years Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Family Fails to Recognise Him

The official said Pakistani authorities in 2015 informed the Indian government about 17 “mentally weak” people lodged in their jails, saying they were not able to inform about their residential addresses. “Prahlad Singh’s name was also mentioned in this list, but his identity could not be ascertained at that time. Last year, his brother gave an application at the Sagar SP’s office in this regard. On the basis of the application, the facts were corroborated and his identity was ascertained,” the official said.

The information and documents were sent to the Foreign Ministry and his release could be subsequently ensured, he said. Two constables from Gourjhamar police station and Rajput’s brother Vir Singh, who went to the Wagah border to bring him back, were on their way to Sagar. Earlier, a 40-year-old mentally unstable man, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019, returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district in June this year.

(With Inputs From PTI)