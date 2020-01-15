New Delhi: Amid tensions over police brutality on campus, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has on Wednesday announced that it has postponed all university examinations. The AMU in a statement said that the new notice for the examinations will be released soon.

“All examinations of the university have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon,” Omar Saleem Peerzada, Aligarh Muslim University Public Relations Officer (PRO), told ANI.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, Aligarh Muslim University Public Relations Officer (PRO): All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/NEyTODzL62 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2020

These examinations were scheduled to be held after the reopening of the AMU following the extended winter vacations.

The decision to postpone the examinations was taken by the AMU after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday.

The AMU further in the statement said that the fresh schedule of the leftover examinations will be prepared by the respective Deans/Principals and will be notified separately.

AMU’s Controller of Examinations has informed that the classes in different faculties will be held as per the usual schedule and there is no change in that. The Controller of Examinations further informed that the classes will commence from January 16 in the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Unani Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology.

He said that in the Faculties of Law, Commerce, Science, Life Sciences and Agricultural Sciences, classes will commence from January 20. The classes in the Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will commence from January 24.