Home

News

Afzal Ansari’s Disqualification Revoked By Lok Sabha After Supreme Court Order

Afzal Ansari’s Disqualification Revoked By Lok Sabha After Supreme Court Order

Ansari's status as a lawmaker has been restored but with curtailed rights. He will not be able to attend the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Afzal Ansari's Disqualification Revoked By Lok Sabha After Supreme Court Order

New Delhi: The disqualification of BSP leader Afzal Ansari as a member of the Lower House was removed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday after the Supreme Court conditionally suspended his conviction in a Gangsters Act case.

Trending Now

While suspending his sentence in December last year, the Supreme Court had said that Ansari will not be entitled to participate in House proceedings. He shall also not have the right to vote in the Lok Sabha or to draw any perks or monetary benefits.

You may like to read

Ansari’s status as a lawmaker has been restored but with curtailed rights. He will not be able to attend the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

In a notification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat noted that the Supreme Court had suspended the conviction of Afzal Ansari, who represented the Ghazipur seat of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, subject to certain conditions.

“In view of order dated December 14, 2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Afzal Ansari (notified May 1, 2023)… has ceased to operate subject to the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court of India and further judicial pronouncement,” the notification said.

The Supreme Court had last month conditionally suspended the conviction of Ansari in a 2007 case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 saying his Ghazipur constituency will be deprived of its legitimate representation in the legislature since a by-election may not be held given the remaining tenure of the current Lok Sabha.

A bench of justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, in a majority judgement of 2:1, had directed that the Ghazipur parliamentary constituency shall not be notified for by-election in terms of provisions of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) till the high court has decided Ansari’s appeal against his conviction.

While justices Kant and Bhuyan delivered the majority verdict, Justice Datta dismissed Ansari’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court order.

The majority verdict had said, “The appellant (Ansari) shall, however, not be entitled to participate in the proceedings of the House. He shall also not have the right to cast his vote in the House or to draw any perks or monetary benefits.” It said the continuance of Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) schemes in Ghazipur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, without Ansari being associated for the release of grants for such schemes, is not an irrevocable consequence as all such schemes can be given effect, even in the absence of the local parliamentary representative.

The bench said Ansari shall not be disqualified from contesting future elections during the pendency of his criminal appeal before the high court and, if elected, such election will be subject to the outcome of the appeal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.