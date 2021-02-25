Jaipur: In a major announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said each family in the state will get an insurance benefit of Rs 5 lakh under the Universal Healthcare scheme. “Every family will get an insurance benefit of Rs 5 lakh under Universal Healthcare scheme. Those covered under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana along with contract workers and small and marginal farmers can avail this scheme for free,” Gehlot said while addressing a press conference. Also Read - Four Members of Former BJP State President's Family Die by Suicide in Rajasthan, Probe on

Gehlot also assured that all those not covered under the above schemes can avail a treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh at any private and government hospital in the state. Also Read - Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan For First Time | Check Fuel Price in Other Cities

“While others in the state can pay half of the insurance premium, of Rs 850 annually and avail the treatment of Rs 5 lakhs at any private and government hospital,” Gehlot said. Also Read - Asaram Bapu Rushed to Jodhpur Hospital After Health Deteriorates, Complained of Chest Pain & Restlessness

During the Rajasthan Budget session of 2021 held yesterday, Gehlot said in the parliament that the Rajasthan government will also introduce a ‘Right to Health’ Bill, which will provide preventive, private and curative cure to the people. It will also for the first time implement a ‘Universal health Coverage’ in the state to provide healthcare to five crore families.

For COVID-19 management, Gehlot also announced a ‘Special COVID package’ where Rs 2,000 each will be provided to 33 lakh destitute families and an interest-free loan up to Rs 50,000. Under Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojna, Rs 50 crore will be provided to entrepreneurs. Free uniforms and books will be provided to students.

(With inputs from ANI)