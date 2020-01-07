New Delhi: At a time when there is growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the agitation over the CAA and the NPR will continue as long as it is needed in the country.

Saying that she was the custodian of people’s rights, Mamata said she would not let anyone harm their interests. Banerjee further added that she would do everything in her power to protect the people of the state.

“We do not live at the mercy of anyone. I will not allow anyone to snatch our rights,” the WB CM said.

While addressing a rally in Kolkata, the West Bengal CM stated that nobody lives at the mercy of anyone and she will not allow snatching of people’s rights.

“I am your ‘pehradar’ (custodian), if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body,” Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of CAA, NRC, added.

Last month, the WB CM had said that the protest against the CAA and the NRC will continue in democratic way and she will tell people to continue it.

While addressing a rally in the state, the chief minister had stated that she will urge all the students to continue their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a democratic way.

She herself took out a protest march with a huge gathering from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar against the CAA and NRC and raised slogans against the CAA, NRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“BJP chi chi…CAA chi chi, NRC Nahi Chalega (NRC won’t work),” Banerjee said along with a large number of the crowd who were part of the rally last month.