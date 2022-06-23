Agnivir Recruitment Notification 2022 Released: The Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agnivirs under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The submission of applications will start in July. Interested candidates can check the notification at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website of Indian Army.Also Read - Three CRPF Officers Killed in Maoist Attack in Odisha

As per the official notification, all Agnivir will be discharged on completion of four years of service. On discharge after completion of four years, Agnivir will be paid a 'Seva Nidhi' package to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors.

Agnivir recruitment post offered for Agniveers

Indian Army is offering opportunities for the post of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper, Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 8th Passed and Agniveer Tradesman 10th Passed vua respective AROs.

Those who enrol for the post will be called to appear for recruitment rallies consisting of Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Afterwards, shortlisted candidates will be called for Medical Test followed by a written Test.

Agnivir recruitment age limit

The candidates should be between the age of 17.5 to 21 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a onetime measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.

Agnivir recruitment salary offered by Indian Army

1st Year – Rs. 30,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

2nd Year – ₹33,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

3rd Year – 36,500/- (plus applicable allowances.)

4th Years- 40,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

Agnivir recruitment selection process

Physical fitness test

Physical measurement

Medical test

Written test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Agnivir recruitment: Employability criteria

Agnivir who are completing their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of IA.

These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the army based on an objective criteria including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25% of each specific batch of Agnivir will be enrolled in regular cadre of the IA, post completion of their four years engagement period.

Agnivir so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in IA) currently in vogue (as amended from time to time). Agnivir will not have any right to be selected.