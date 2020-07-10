Agra Lockdown Today News: As the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced 55-hour lockdown in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, Agra District Magistrate has issued a stern warning, saying that the Taj city will be under strict lockdown for three days beginning Friday evening. Also Read - West Bengal Containment Zones: Find Full List of COVID Hotspots in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, South 24 Parganas Here

Notably, Agra is one of the worst-affected districts due to COVID-19 as coronavirus cases to surge with every passing day. In the past 24 hours, there were 16 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,357. The number of active cases is 167. The number of containment zones in the city has gone up to 76. So far 28,294 samples have been tested. The recovery rate is 80.99 per cent. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Latest News Today: 55-Hour Shutdown to Begin From 10 PM Tonight; Date, Time And List of Cities Under Strict Restrictions Here

Most of the cases in the past week have come from densely populated areas as the markets in the interior city were seen flouting guidelines Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown in Ballia District Extended Till July 21

District officials said during the total lockdown for three days no one would be permitted to move around freely. Only essential services will remain operational. They noted that the three-day shutdown would be used to sanitise localities and screen people in the 76 containment zones.

Elaborating further, officials said,”Only essential services would be allowed to remain operational. All markets will remain closed and no movement would be permitted within the city.”

About UP Lockdown: