New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary chargesheet, today, against the alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, in a special court of Rouse Avenue.

Sushen Mohan Gupta has already moved a bail application in the court. The court has sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate and the hearing will be held tomorrow.

Earlier, in April, the Court had refused to grant bail to Gupta in the Rs. 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case who was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

While dismissing the plea, the judge had said, “The accused Mr. Sushen Mohan Gupta was arrested after his role surfaced through the statement of Rajiv Saxena (approver in the case) and seizure of diaries, pen drive and documents of accused, which explains the transactions regarding proceeds of crime/money trail”

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed the bail application citing the possibility of the businessman fleeing the country to escape prosecution.

ED had said that the role of Gupta came into light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, director of two Dubai-based firms, who was also arrested in the money laundering case, but turned approver after furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 5 Lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

AgustaWestland money laundering case is a multi-million dollar corruption case that came into light in early 2013 when the government decided to put on hold the deal, following the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, chairman of Finmeccanica, and Bruni Spagnolini, CEO of Agusta Westland on the charges that they bribed middlemen to secure the deal with Indian Air Force (IAF).