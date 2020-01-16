New Delhi: With just a few days left for Assembly Election 2020, the Delhi government on Thursday sought suggestions from all the stakeholders to formulate a new excise policy for the next financial year.

As per an update from an official in the Delhi government, the excise department has issued a public notice to all stakeholders asking them to put forward their suggestions on the same.

“The department has initiated the process of finalisation of the excise policy for 2020-2021. All stakeholders have been requested to submit their suggestions,” the official told PTI. He further added that the notice was issued last month.

The development comes after the Delhi government ordered to close all the departmental stores selling wine and beer last month.

The decision from the Delhi government was taken was taken following several violations by the departmental stores and it would impact 125 such outlets in the national capital.