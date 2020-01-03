New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Assembly elections in the national capital, the BJP on Friday launched its ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’ campaign. The objective of the campaign is to take suggestions from people to prepare a draft for its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

The campaign was launched at the Delhi BJP office by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co-incharge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on the launch of BJP's 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav Abhiyaan': Taking inspiration from the PM, to understand the 'Mann ki baat' of people of Delhi, this campaign will go on for two weeks. Suggestions received from people will be made a part of manifesto. pic.twitter.com/9hcOHEWlcC — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

While launching the campaign, Union Minister Smriti Irani said this campaign will continue for two weeks to receive suggestions from people of Delhi.

“Taking inspiration from PM Modi, to understand the ‘Mann ki baat’ of people of Delhi, this campaign will go on for two weeks. Suggestions received from people will be made a part of the manifesto,” Irani said.

As part of the two-week campaign, 49 ‘video raths’ will roam around the 70 assembly constituency and will engage in gathering people’s suggestions on issues that will be included in the election manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The Delhi BJP said it will keep around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather suggestions from the general voters on different issues. Apart from this, the BJP leaders today also released a mobile phone number through which people can give their suggestion for the manifesto.