New Delhi: As the Centre has initiated the process to announce the nationwide lockdown extension, the government on Sunday decided to allow 15 various industries to commence operations. The government decided to allow trucks, repair services, and street vendors to start work as part of the smooth the exit strategy from the lockdown. Also Read - Pakistan Registers 386 New Coronavirus Cases as Death Toll Rises to 861

As part of the lockdown exit plan, a number of large and small scale sectors have also been allowed to work but have been asked to ensure social distancing norms. The proposal from the Centre comes two days before the lockdown is to end. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Number of Containment Zones Increases to 43, Southeast District Has 12 | 10 Points

On Sunday, the government made it clear that all employers whose entities is allowed to operate, should be allowed to ask the labourers to report for duty. If labourers do not report for duty, no salary guarantee without work will be the responsibility of the employer. This needs to be clarified by the Ministry of Labour, the government said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Plans to Set up 20 Lakh 'Suraksha Stores' to Supply Daily Essentials to Citizens

Industry Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has written a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in this regard. “However, it is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision on extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the Central government. These new activities are essential to improve economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of the people,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

As the economy of the country is going down and the unemployment concerns are mounting, the government is planning to allow industry and economic activity to restart in the country.

In his letter to Home Secretary, Mohapatra has mentioned that suggestions are on the basis of detailed discussions held by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with states and industry associations.

The recommendations from Mahapatra come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the states where a two-week extension to the lockdown was unanimously recommended.

As per the recommendations of the PM Modi’s meeting with chief ministers, the Industry Ministry has given the recommendations to the Home Ministry with a list of 15 industries which should be opened with minimum manpower and distancing norms on a single-shift basis.

Experts believe that once economic activity starts and salaries start flowing, it will also share the weight on the government’s shoulders in terms of providing for the migrant labourers and others.