New Delhi: Just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations at the national capital and the rest parts of the country, a major terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed group has been averted by the Srinagar Police in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement said that two terrorists have been arrested in this regard.

“Srinagar Police has busted Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, averted major terror attack planned on January 26 and worked out 2 earlier grenade attacks. Two terrorists have been arrested,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

As per media updates, the police have arrested five suspects and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession after arresting them. As per reports, the suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir. All these suspects are the residents of Hazratbal.