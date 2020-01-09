New Delhi: Days ahead of the Union Budget 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met top economists and experts at the Niti Aayog and discussed with them the status of the economy of the country. He also discussed steps which can be taken to revive the ailing economy of the country as soon as possible.

The meeting of the economists was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, and CEO Amitabh Kant. Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets top economists of the country, at Niti Aayog, ahead of the Union Budget. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari also present pic.twitter.com/fFqqTRqmtQ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

As per updates, a host of issues, including those related to agriculture, infrastructure sectors, were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting of PM Modi with the top economists assumes significance as the Central government is preparing the Union Budget 2020. The focus of the budget this time is to accelerate the economic growth which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

Ahead of this meeting, the PM interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

During the two-hour-long meeting with over 30 industry experts and economists, PM Modi discussed the five-trillion-dollar economy target.

As per updates, the PM took suggestions from them on how to boost consumption and generating demand in the economy.