New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the ground-breaking the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project giving "very important gifts" to the two urban cities. Addressing at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' event via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted that with the new metro lines, the transport system of both cities will not ply on their own design but work as an integrated system.

"Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country – Ahmedabad and Surat," the prime minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, as well as Gujarat Governor, were also present for the Bhoomi Pujan of the two metro lines.

Here’s what we know about the two mega projects:

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II

* The 28.25-km-long Ahmedabad Metro Rail project has two corridors.

* The first corridor connectsMotera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City.

* The completion of Ahmedabad metro’s Phase-II project costed a sum of Rs 5,384 crore.

* PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 6.5-km stretch of Ahmedabad Metro Phase I in March 2019.

* The project is aimed to benefit more than 62 lakh population of both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Surat Metro Rail Project

*Surat’s first Metro train service stretches 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors.

*The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli.

* The Dream City corridor has 14 elevated stations, while corridor-II has 18 elevated stations.

*The estimated completion cost of the Surat Metro Rail Project is Rs 12,020 crore.

The metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

Notably, the construction of the Surat’s first phase of the metro rail network will begin in June this year and is proposed to be completed in four years. Gujarat government and central government each contributed a lump sum of Rs 1,990 crore for the metro projects.