The oldest lion of Gujarat’s Gir Forest, Dheer, died on Saturday. Dhir was 22 years old. He passed away in Sakkarbagh Zoo of Junagadh. Before Dheer, no other Lion in Gir Forest had lived more than 20 years. Generally, Asiatic Lions have a life span of 15 to 17 years. But, in Gir forest, some lions have survived for more than 18 years. Also Read - Delhi Zoo Gets A Makeover, Opens For Visitors From April 1 - Timings And Others Details Inside

Neerav Makwana, RFO of Saqqarabagh Zoo, said that Dhir was living in Saqkarbaaz Zoo for the last 17 years. She was resuscitated from Gir Forest in 2004. From the age of 5, Saqkarbagh Zoo had been Dhir’s house. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion With a Soft Heart Plays With Baby Duck, Tweeple Loves it | Watch

According to Neerav, Dheer was running ill for some time and had stopped taking food as well culminating into weight loss. She also added that the lion failed to walk as well due to severe weakness. The medical team of the forest department was constantly monitoring him. Also Read - The Terrifying Moment a Lion Checked Into a Hotel in Gujarat's Junagadh, Video Captured on CCTV | Watch

But on Saturday, Dheer fell extremely sick, and later the oldest Asiatic Lion of Gir Forest passed away.

Gir Forest is known for the Asiatic Lions. The entire forest area of the Gir National Park is dry and deciduous which provides the best habitat for Asiatic Lions. As per the new statics of 2015, the entire Saurashtra Region is inhabited by 523 Lions and more than 300 Leopards.