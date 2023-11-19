Home

News

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Traffic Diversion Announced In Ahmedabad On Several Roads; Check Advisory

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Traffic Diversion Announced In Ahmedabad On Several Roads; Check Advisory

IND vs AUS: The movement of vehicles is restricted on several roads near Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Traffic Diversion Announced in Ahmedabad On Several Roads; Check Advisory

Ahmedabad: All eyes are on Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where the thrilling ICC World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia will be played today. Thousands of people have flocked to the city to witness the mega battle between the two major teams for the glittering Cricket World Cup trophy. Citing traffic congestion in nearby areas around the Narendra Modi Stadium, authorities have restricted the movement of vehicles on several roads. Restrictions on vehicle movement have been imposed from Janpath T to the main gate of Motera Stadium. The movement of vehicles from Kripa Residence to the main gate of Motera Stadium is also restricted from 11 AM to 12 noon.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Traffic Advisory

The city’s traffic police have imposed a heavy traffic diversion from Madhur Dairy towards Tapovan Circle, diverting towards Dayanand Saraswati Circle.

You may like to read

As per the office notification released by the Gandhinagar Collector and District Magistrate, the entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted from Bhat Koteshwar Chowk towards Motera to Shanti Niketan (Junior) School. Heavy vehicles coming from Mother Dairy will be diverted to Tapovan Circle via Apollo Circle. Amid all the restrictions, exceptions will be made for cricket match vehicles, government vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades and vehicles involved in emergency situations.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Over 6,000 Security Personnel Deployed In Ahmedabad

More than 6,000 security personnel are scheduled to be deployed in Ahmedabad city and the Narendra Modi Stadium during the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19. The grand finale at the Motera area of the city is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles, as announced by Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik.

During the press conference, Malik informed about extensive security arrangements, which include personnel from the Gujarat police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), home guards, and others. These measures are designed to ease the movement of over one lakh spectators and ensure the security of various dignitaries attending the stadium. Among the 6,000 deployed personnel, nearly 3,000 will be stationed inside the stadium, while others will secure key locations such as hotels housing players and dignitaries.

A team of RAF will be deployed inside the stadium, with another stationed outside it. A temporary command and control centre loaded with a wireless network will also be set up. Four senior IPS officials of Inspector General (IG) and DIG rank, along with 23 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officials, will supervise restrictions.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: The Match

Amidst this elaborate security arrangement, the match promises an electric atmosphere, with over a lakh spectator, including various politicians and celebrities, in attendance. The state government has coordinated efforts to ensure safety, cleanliness, and traffic management during this high-profile event.um is also restricted from 11 AM to 12 noon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ahmedabad News on India.com.