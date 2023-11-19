Home

IND vs AUS: Ahmedabad Airport To Close For 45 Minutes During Match; Here’s Why

Ahmedabad Airport Issues Advisory Ahead of ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad: The World Cup final is set to take place at the world’s largest Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India and Australia are ready to face each other in the world’s biggest tournament of the ICC after 20 years. The eyes of 100 crore Indians will be on the Indian brigade led by Rohit Sharma, which is set to compete in the ICC’s largest tournament in two decades. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has made special arrangements for cricket fans by setting up big screens at Fan Parks in all district headquarters. The ACA is continuing its ‘Fan Park’ at Beach Road (opposite Kali Matha Temple) to delight cricket enthusiasts.

