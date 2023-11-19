IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Know Traffic-Free Routes In Ahmedabad To Return Home

Home

IND Vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Here are the traffic-free routes In Ahmedabad To Return Home.

Ahmedabad: The first inning of the thrilling match was marked by significant setbacks for the Indian squad, leaving ‘Men in Blue’ fans shaken. Star players, including Shubman Gill, fell early to Mitchell Starc. Despite some amazing shots by Virat Kohli, he was eventually dismissed. Rohit Sharma followed suit, falling to Glenn Maxwell with Travis Head taking the catch, just three runs short of his half-century. Cummins then secured the wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the next over. Following these key dismissals, none of the players could withstand the fierce bowling attack by the Australians. Now, all hopes rest on the Indian bowlers, who will aim to take early wickets and prevent the opposition from successfully chasing the target of 240 runs. As the first innings of the match concludes and the second innings is set to begin soon, here are some recommended routes for people to return home, adhering to the traffic restrictions imposed for the match.

India vs Aus: Avoid These Routes

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Janpath T to the main gate of Motera Stadium.

Kripa Residence to the main gate of Motera Stadium is also restricted from 11 AM to 12 noon. Even after that there is a chance of traffic snarls.

Traffic diversion from Madhur Dairy towards Tapovan Circle, diverting towards Dayanand Saraswati Circle.

The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted from Bhat Koteshwar Chowk towards Motera to Shanti Niketan (Junior) School so don’t take the route to return home.

Heavy vehicles are not allowed from Mother Dairy and are diverted to Tapovan Circle via Apollo Circle.

Amid all the restrictions, exceptions will be made for cricket match vehicles, government vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades and vehicles involved in emergency situations.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Over 6,000 Security Personnel Deployed In Ahmedabad

Over 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in Ahmedabad city and the Narendra Modi Stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. The grand finale at the Motera area of the city is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles, as announced by Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik.

In a press conference, Malik detailed extensive security arrangements, involving personnel from the Gujarat police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), home guards, and others. These measures aim to facilitate the movement of over one lakh spectators and ensure the security of various dignitaries attending the stadium. Of the 6,000 deployed personnel, nearly 3,000 will be stationed inside the stadium, while others will secure key locations such as hotels housing players and dignitaries.

A team of RAF was also deployed inside the stadium, with another stationed outside it. A temporary command and control centre loaded with a wireless network will also be set up. Four senior IPS officials of Inspector General (IG) and DIG rank, along with 23 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officials, will supervise restrictions.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Australia Squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Ind vs Aus: Astrological Insights

India’s horoscope looks brilliant which clearly indicates them to lift this year’s ICC World Cup trophy, becoming World Champions for the 3rd time. The planetary alignments and combinations favour the entire Indian squad because of this, we can see some amazing performances from the Indian squad, be it via their batting, bowling, or fielding.

Ind vs Aus: Australia’s Pat Cummins Has Strong Stars – Horoscope

Meanwhile, Australia’s horoscope seems to be on a weaker side when compared with India’s horoscope. However, the planetary combination of Venus and Uranus indicates that Pat Cummins has a strong horoscope which reflects on his leadership qualities. However, again, this horoscope is similar to that of Rohit Sharma whose horoscope is in great shape and looks stronger, clearly emphasizing the fact that Rohit will outclass Cummins on the match day in probably all aspects.

Ind vs Aus: Who will win the World Cup 2023 Finals?

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami’s Pluto in his 5th house indicates sheer confidence and focus on the match day. As a result, we can see him clearly taking 3-4 wickets, dismissing some key Aussies players. However, it is going to be a competitive match where the end results will be favouring the Indian cricket team.

