IND vs AUS: Any Chance Of Rain? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia will be played beneath a canvas of clear and sunny skies. The afternoon temperature is likely to be 32°C, in the evening the temperature will fall further to 28°C.

Ahmedabad: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is reaching its climax on Sunday, with all eyes on the highly charged match between the ‘Men In Blue’ and the Australian team at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Weather always plays a major role in cricket, and today’s weather is crucial as it can impact the thrilling match. However, the weather conditions in the city are expected to remain clear and sunny on November 19.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Report

Good thing for the cricket fans is that the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia will witness no interference due to showers. The temperature of the city will hover between 19 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 44-58 percent and the speed will be around 8–11 km/h.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Batsmen are anticipated to hold the advantage during the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue has witnessed four matches in the tournament, with the chasing team emerging victorious in two instances.

If the ground provides a spin-friendly surface in the final, India will have the upper hand. The average first-innings score in ODIs here is 260.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The Much-Awaited Finale Match

The Indian Cricket Team, which has an unbeaten run to the title clash, is just a win away from holding the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday at around 2 pm.

India has showcased dominance in the competition thus far, with several individual records being broken as each player showcases their A-game.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most ODI centuries, and Mohammed Shami achieved the milestone of becoming the first Indian bowler to secure a seven-wicket haul in ODI history.

India aims to hold the winning momentum against Australia, a team they defeated to commence their campaign last month.

Conversely, Australia had a forgettable start to their campaign, losing the first two league games to India and South Africa, respectively.

However, the Australia Cricket Team led by Pat Cummins made a roaring comeback in the subsequent games, now boasting an eight-match winning streak after overcoming South Africa in the semi-final. Australia will need to deliver another top-notch performance to contain the high-flying India in the final.

