AI Can Destroy Humanity In 5-10 Years, 42% Of World’s Top CEOs Believe

New Delhi: Like every technology, AI too has some advantages and disadvantages but who could have thought that one day AI could destroy humanity.

Over 42 per cent of CEOs believe that AI will eventually replace humans, according to a CNN study taken at the Yale CEO Summit earlier this week. In the recent few months, AI has been the talk of town, but now it is slowly becoming a cause for worry too.

The report stated that around 42 percent of CEOs and top business tycoons believe that AI has the potential to “destroy humanity five to ten years from now.”

The survey is said to have included 119 CEOs from a cross-section of businesses, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Xerox, Zoom, and many more.

In the survey, many billionaires, including Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, are concerned about artificial intelligence consuming humans.

Will AI Revolution Result In Job Loss?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which made ChatGPT, also said on this issue that “every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change, and there are new jobs, and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today.”

Sam Altman, on his India visit, also made the surprising statement that AI could potentially replace some jobs in the coming years. It is also to be noted that only during this India visit did he make the statement that Indians can’t make anything similar to ChatGPT, which attracted a very angry Indian audience.

AI Might Potentially Wipe Out Mankind: Report

According to the report, over 34% of CEOs believed that AI might potentially wipe out mankind in ten years, while only 8% believed it could happen in as little as five. Solace was provided by the roughly 58 percent of CEOs who claimed that AI will never replace people and that they are “not worried.”

It is also important to say that while many corporate leaders argue that artificial intelligence poses risks, some experts disagree and think it improves workplace productivity and other areas.

