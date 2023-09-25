Home

AIADMK Quits NDA, Ends Alliance With BJP; Party To Lead Separate Front in 2024

AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA alliance from today.

New Delhi: AIADMK unanimously on Monday passed a resolution in the meeting to break all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA alliance. The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters.

Talking to the media K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator said, “AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA alliance from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year.”

The latest development comes as a major blow to the saffron camp ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The resolution, without naming anyone, said the BJP’s state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.

It was obvious the Dravidian party was miffed with BJP state president K Annamalai, whose comments about Annadurai had created a rift between the two erstwhile allies. Top party office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs and MPs took part in the AIADMK meet.

Amid bursting of crackers at the party headquarters here, Munsamy said the unanimous decision honours the sentiments and aspirations of over two crore party workers.

