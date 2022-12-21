Single-Use Plastic Banned In AIIMS Delhi Hospital Premises, Campus. Check List Of Banned Items

New Delhi: Single-use plastic (SUP) items have been banned in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi hospital premises and campus. This comes as AIIMS Delhi complied to the plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of the single-use plastic items.

“AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items,” the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas said.

The step will certainly reiterate the importance of the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) in order to bring down national plastic waste outputs, it read.

In July, India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. For the first stage, it has identified 19 plastic items that aren’t very useful but have a high potential to become litter and makes it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones.

The list of banned items include:

Ear buds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic bags

Candy sticks

Ice – cream sticks

Polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration

Plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes

Invitation cards

Cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron

Stirrers

India’s plastic waste production has increased by more than double its 2015 size, with an average annual increase of 21.8 per cent. Annually, India generates over 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste, as per findings. The implementation of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021, on July 1, 2022, by the Government of India has attempted to prohibit the production, importation, stockpiling, sale, distribution, and use of single-use plastic (SUP) items. By banning the use of SUPs with low utility and high littering potential, throughout the country, India has attempted to expedite its progress under SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 14.1 (reducing marine pollution), among others.