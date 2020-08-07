New Delhi: An Air India Express Boeing 737 plane crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday evening while it was trying to land, bringing back the chilling memories of 2010 plane crash. It was another Boeing 737-800. And again, it was a flight from Dubai. Also Read - Kerala: Chilling Videos Surface Online of Air India Express Flight in Two Pieces at Kozhikode Airport | WATCH

On 22 May 2010, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operating Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore, India, crashed on landing at Mangalore. The captain had continued an unstabilized approach, despite three calls from the First Officer to "go around", resulting in the aircraft overshooting the runway, falling down a hillside and bursting into flames. Of the 160 passengers and six crew members on board, 158 were killed (all crew members and 152 passengers) and only eight survived.

The 2010 crash was similar to this as the plane overran in that accident as well.

The Boeing which met the fatal accident on Friday is 13 years old and was delivered to the Air India Express in 2006. Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, has only Boeing in its fleet.