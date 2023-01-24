Air India Fined ₹10 Lakh For Not Reporting Second Pee Incident on Flight

Air India Pee-Gate: Coming down heavily on the Tata-run airline, the DGCA said that Air India delayed in referring the December 6 incident to its internal committee.

Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs lakh on Air India for not reporting the December 6 incident last month where a passenger onboard its Paris-Delhi flight urinated on a blanket of a woman passenger. Coming down heavily on the Tata-run airline, the DGCA said that Air India delayed in referring the December 6 incident to its internal committee.

“Enforcement action in the form of Financial Penalty of Rs 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements,” said the official.

For the unversed, this was the second such incident on an Air India flight. Earlier in November 2022, a man identified as Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Delhi flight.

AIR INDIA PEE GATE: WHAT HAPPENED ON DECEMBER 6?

The second incident happened on December 6 on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight 142.The flight landed around 9:40 am in Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger”, airport officials told news agency PTI.

The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a “mutual compromise” and the accused tendered a “written apology”.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities.