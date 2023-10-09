Home

Air India Passenger Detained At Hyderabad Airport After Hijacking Threat

A flyer was detained at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after an email threat was received, claiming that the man was a hijacker.

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and authorities went on high alert after receiving a threat email on Sunday evening. The email stated that a passenger on an Air India flight was a ‘hijacker.’ Notably, the email, sent from an unknown email address, raised concerns about the safety of Flight AI951, bound for Dubai.

Around 7 PM on October 8, airport duty personnel received an email containing a warning. The email indicated that caution should be exercised regarding a passenger who was allegedly working as an informant for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and had intentions to hijack Flight AI951. The email also alleged that several individuals at Hyderabad airport were somehow connected to this passenger.

In response, airport security took swift action by identifying and apprehending the mentioned passenger. He was immediately escorted to an isolation area along with his hand baggage.

As a precautionary measure, Flight AI951, originally bound for Dubai, was directed to a separate isolation area while authorities assessed the situation.

Further details are currently pending.

On October 6, a man was arrested for allegedly using passing lewd comments towards the crew aboard an Air India flight, the Delhi Police has said.

According to the FIR, a crew member handling passengers in the economy class cabin stated the accused — originally seated at 21B and later at 45H — started passing lewd comments to other passengers.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the crew warned the flyer, before being given a written warning. The crew later restrained him as he continued to behave in the same manner, the FIR said.

The flyer also allegedly abused the complainant and other female crew members in the galley, the FIR stated.

