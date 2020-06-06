Air India International Flights: A day after Air India opened booking for select destinations in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe under the phase three of Vande Bharat mission, the airline informed its passengers that in due course of time more seats will be added to the destinations. Also, more international destinations will be added. Also Read - Air India International Flights: 60 Million Hits and Only 1,700 Seats Sold? Customers Fume as Site 'Crashes'

Also Read - Air India: Flight Operations Increasing But Airline Wants to Pilot to Take Pay Cut | All You Need to Know

“Our website experienced 6-7 times more activity and over 22,000 seats have been sold overall till 8 AM,” Air India tweeted on Saturday.

Till 7 PM on Friday — two hours after the booking was open — 1700 tickets were booked. “Demands for seats from India on flights planned under Mission Vande Bharat-3 is overwhelming. Sectors/flights are being opened in a systematic manner for booking on the website,” the airline tweeted on Friday.

Passengers complained of site crashing, non-responsive customer care as the airline did not make all flights and seats available for booking at the same time. So many passengers could not get their tickets on the first day of the booking.

Previously, Air India operated international flights under Vande Bharat Mission to Kenya, New Zealand etc.

This is the first time Air India will be flying to the US and Canada (New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto), Europe and UK destinations.

Several flights have brought stranded passengers from Dubai, Abu Dhabi Doha, Muscat, Rome, Moscow, Jeddah, Kiev etc.