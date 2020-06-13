New Delhi: Several passengers complained on Twitter that as soon as the booking for the international flights on Air India site began at 6 PM on Saturday, all tickets were shown sold out. Several passengers complained that while the ticket price got deducted from their account, they did not receive any ticket via email. Also Read - Kozhikode International Airport to be Shut? Manager Tests Positive, 35 Quarantined

Taking to Twitter, Air India spelt the grievance redressal mechanisms.

Here's what you should do in case you are facing some issues on the Air India site

1. Write a mail to ecommerce@airindia.in

2. Or, you may call at 011-24667473/011-24667474 (Monday to Saturday, 0930 hrs. – 1730 hrs. IST).

3. For those who are facing issues on the mobile app, this is the email id: milebookings@airindia.in

Amid the increasing demands for international flights, Air India, which is the only carrier operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission, has announced 10 additional flights between India and USA. These will be operated between June 20 and July 3.

At present, there are 70 flights between India and the US. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier announced the addition of these 10 flights, the details of which have been released by the airline on Friday.

1. Four flights each from and to New York and Washington (eight flights)

2. One each from and two San Francisco and Chicago (two flights).

For full flight schedule, visit here: http://www.airindia.in/images/pdf/VBM-phase-3-complete-12-Jun-20-1100-Hrs-converted.pdf

While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total of 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.