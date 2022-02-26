New Delhi: The Air India has been a key partner of the Government of India when it comes to evacuating Indians from foreign countries during times of conflict and crisis over the decades. Be it a war or pandemic, the airline has always stepped up and flew high to bring our brothers and sisters back to their soil.Also Read - Poland Refuses To Play FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Russia Due To Ukraine Invasion

The carrier also has the distinction of carrying out the largest evacuation of people by a civil airliner, which is mentioned in the Guinness World Records too. The recognition came for its evacuation of more than 1 lakh people from Kuwait following the attack on the country by Iraq in 1990.

Here are some of the key evacuation programmes carried out by Air India since 1994:

Here are some of the key evacuation programmes carried out by Air India since 1994:

May 1994: Special flights were operated from Mumbai to Yemen's capital Sanaa via Muscat to evacuate Indians stranded in strife-torn Yemen. September 1996: The airline embarked on 'Operation Amnesty Airlift' to bring back Indians who did not have valid permits from the United Arab Emirates. October 1997: It evacuated stranded Indians who were compelled to leave Saudi Arabia before the amnesty deadline expired. July 2006: Brought back Indians from Lebanon via Larnaca in Cyprus. March 2011: Operated special flights to evacuate 11,345 stranded Indians from Cairo, following political turmoil in Egypt. August 2014: Flights were operated to Djerba in Tunisia to evacuate more than 1,200 stranded Indians from Libya and Malta. April 2015: Operated flights to evacuate Indians and other nationals stranded at Yemen's capital Sanaa. January & February 2020: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the airline operated flights to evacuate Indians stranded at Wuhan in China. May 2020: The airline is operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7. February 2021: Air India is operating four flights to bring Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine via Romania and Hungary. These flights will land at Delhi and Mumbai airports.

(With PTI inputs)

