Air Pollution: Centre Issues Health Advisory For Schools, Students Call For Use Of Public Transport, Bicycles

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday showed concern over the health of children living in Delhi and the neighbouring states and issued an advisory amidst the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The health advisory directed school authorities, heads, teachers, as well as parents, to develop mechanisms to create awareness and motivate students to adopt better practices to curb and adapt to air pollution.

Amid all this, parts of the national capital and NCR received light showers, bringing respite to people from the smog clouds that has been hanging heavy in the sky. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) drop below 400. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi’s overall AQI at 398 at 10.30 am on Friday.

The ministry stated that schools must organise awareness events and award children for following mitigating practices to battle air pollution.

“Areas: Cities and urban areas are more likely to have outside pollution levels. Season/days: colder winter seasons/days in cities/urban; Diwali/dust storm, Timings: Morning and evening hours if SMOG is prevailing and sunlight is not visible. Sites for precautions: transit from home to school, near school gates, and outdooring. Younger children with respiratory health issues and medically underlying conditions are more vulnerable and to take more precautionary measures against risk exposure and attacks,” the Union Health Ministry stated in its advisory.

In its advisory, the Ministry stressed on adoption of electric cars and public vehicles for schools would reduce emissions and air pollution.

“Schools should encourage the use of bicycles by children studying in higher classes. Schools should ensure proper classroom ventilation by opening windows properly or installing exhaust fans. Windows should be kept closed if the air quality level is poor or above,” it stated.

It further directed schools to ‘wet mop’ floors before students arrive, adding that teachers may also use whiteboards and markers instead of chalk on blackboards.

“Precautions and avoiding outdoor activities in school if the AQI level is poor or above. Students should be motivated to stay indoors during breaks,” the Union Health Ministry stated.

