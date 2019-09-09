New Delhi: Plan away a trip the middle-east right now as IndiGo, Ethihad and Emirates have slashed their airfares as part of a winter sale. Apart from these Singapore Airlines and Cebu Pacific also have bargain fares.

The low-priced Indian airlines IndiGo, as part of their introductory offer on new routes between the subcontinent and the Middle East, have announced discounts for travellers flying from Delhi to Kuwait City, Delhi to Riyadh, as well as Hyderabad to Dubai. The offer prices starting at Rs 20,299 will be applicable on flights from October 12.

Meanwhile, Air India has introduced new routes in the Middle East – from Mumbai to Kuwait, and it has increased its Mumbai-Dubai flights to 17 per week. The new route from Mumbai to Kuwait will be functional from Sunday, October 27, 2019.

On the other hand, Etihad Airways has an ongoing sale till Thursday, September 12 that covers travel till June 2020. There are 50 destinations on sale from Abu Dhabi including London, Amman and Cairo. At the same time, for lowest flight cancellations or delays Emirates is the way to go.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific has ongoing promotional airfare sales for flights bound towards the Philippines. However, interested passengers must book their tickets quickly as the promotions end on Tuesday, September 10.