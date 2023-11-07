Aizawl South 1 Assembly election 2023: Will IND Be Able To Ensure Second Consecutive Term

Home

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The Aizawl South 1 constituency is one of the 40 Assembly constituencies in Mizoram. The Aizawl South 1 falls under the Aizawl district. The seat is being reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. The total electorate encompassing the Aizawl South 1 constituency comprises 19,938 eligible voters as per the Election Commission’s data in 2018.

In the 2018 Aizawl South 1 election, C. Lalsawivunga (Independent Candidate) won the seat by defeating K. Liantlinga of the Mizo National Front, achieving a margin of 1049 votes. MNF’s K. Liantlinga grabbed over 5,759 votes and C. Lalsawivunga grabbed over 6,808 votes with a vote percentage of 39.59 per cent.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

In the 2013 election, Congress’ R. Vanlalvena emerged victorious by a margin of 1,296 votes. R. Vanlalvena managed to secure the support of 39.78 per cent of the total votes counted defeating MNF’s R. K. Lianzuala who got 31.80 per cent of votes of the total turnout.

