Ajay Devgn And Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 To Release Together? Here’s The Truth

Reports claim that there are plans to shoot the Hindi and Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 simultaneously as the makers are eyeing the same release date.

Drishyam performed well at the box office.

The massive success of the first two instalments of Drishyam has led the makers to come up with the third part of the suspense thriller. Speculations are rife that the Drishyam 3 will go on the floor in 2024. Interestingly, the makers are planning to release both Hindi and Malayalam versions together on the same date.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

A report by Pinkvilla informed that the teams of the Hindi and Malayalam versions have joined hands to work on the script for Drishyam 3. The report also mentioned that both teams are planning to shoot the films simultaneously. This is because the makers of both films are eyeing the same release date for their respective projects. They are planning to release the film together. It is also being reported that the producers of the Telugu adaptation can also collaborate with Hindi and Malayalam teams to strategise about the release date once the screenplay is finalised.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

Interestingly, the makers want to give the audience a spoiler-free experience. They are planning to release all versions together. The source said, “The power of Drishyam rests in suspense, and as it has happened in the past, there is a section that has already seen the version that arrives first. Everyone working on Drishyam wants to provide the best experience to its audience, and not spoil the twists and turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise and what better than having an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what happens next.”

Drishyam Series

Jeethu Joseph made Drishyam in Malayalam in 2013. Given the gripping storyline and unique content, the film was also made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi with Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, and Ajay Devgn in the lead respectively. The films performed well at the box office. In the aftermath, the sequels were also released and left the audience clamouring for more.

