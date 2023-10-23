Home

‘Alliance Very Strong, No Differences With Congress’: Akhilesh Yadav Over Rift In INDA Bloc

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to rift in I.N.D.I.A bloc and posters calling him the 'future prime minister' of the country.

Dehradun: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday has taken a U-turn days after he dubbed the Congress stance a ‘betrayal’, after failing to reach a seat sharing agreement in Madhya Pradesh and stated that ‘the alliance is very strong and there are no differences with the grand-old-party. While talking to mediapersons in Dehradun, Yadav stated, “They have a different way of thinking, we have a different way of thinking…We hope that the people of Uttarakhand with come together with the Samajwadi Party…”

Rift In I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Earlier, the I.N.D.I.A alliance left on a shaky ground after Samajwadi Party failed to reach a seat sharing agreement in Madhya Pradesh. Terming it ‘betrayal’, Yadav hinted at similar treatment towards the other party in Uttar Pradesh.

“If Congress didn’t want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we will fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won’t succeed,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

Earlier, Congress UP unit chief Ajay Rai had urged the Samajwadi Party (SP) to step aside in favor of the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh. He argued that the party led by Akhilesh Yadav lacked a substantial presence in the region.

Akhileh Yadav’s Future PM Posters

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Samajwadi Party put up a posters in Lucknow referring Yadav as the ‘future Prime Minister’ of the country, stating that they want him to be the leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The BJP didn’t waste time and slammed former UP CM. Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Danish Azad Ansari slammed Yadav by taking Mungeri Lal jibe. He stated that nobody can stop people from daydreaming.

Akhileh Yadav’s Future PM Posters: Tejashwi Yadav Responds

Responding to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s posters portraying him as “Future PM”, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that this is not an issue and that people keep putting up posters.

“This is not an issue. People keep putting up posters”, Tejashwi Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Bihar’s Patna.

“Sometimes, they portray me as ‘Krishna’ or Arjuna’, this has no meaning”, he added.

Earlier today, several posters portraying Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav as the “future Prime Minister” were put up outside the party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday”, said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

Akhileh Yadav’s Future PM Posters: SP President’s Responds

Akhilesh Yadav reacted to posters calling him the ‘future prime minister’, saying that no one will become the PM by just putting up posters. He said that the only goal of Samajwadi Pary is to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

