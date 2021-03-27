Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Atrangi Re. The actor took to Twitter announcing the same. He also thanked his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. ”It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film”, he wrote. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 93,388 Sweatshirt And Tights Gets Spring Fashion Right

Akshay also shared the first look photo of his character from the film. In this picture, the 53-year-old actor can be seen in the avatar of a magician. He is wearing a black hat and holding the King Of Hearts card. While fans are speculating that Akshay Kumar might be playing the role of a magician in the movie, there is no such confirmation for now. However, one thing is sure, fans are already loving this look of Khiladi actor. The comment section of Akshay’s post is filled with fire and heart emojis. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film

Back in December 2020, even Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of Akshay from the Taj Mahal. In that picture, Akshay was seen dressed like a Mughal emperor and was holding a rose in his hand. “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar,” Sara captioned the picture.

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and features Sara Ali Khan in a double role. The film’s shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. After the restrictions were eased, the shoot resumed in December 2020.