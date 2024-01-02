Home

Akshay Kumar’s Sinister Laugh Breaks Out When Twinkle Khanna Almost Collides With A Pole In Maldives, Netizens Say, ‘This Is Really Funny’

Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram account, shared glimpses of her enjoying her New Year with Akshay Kumar and their children. In the video Twinkle was seen almost hitting a pole to which fans hilariously dropped a comment.

Twinkle Khanna welcomed the New Year in the beautiful Maldives with her spouse, Akshay Kumar, and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. The former actor shared a charming video collage capturing their intimate family festivities, along with a humorous commentary about her holiday extravagance. Here’s what Twinkle Khanna shared on her social media handle.

Twinkle Khanna Almost Collides With A Pole While Riding The Bicycle- Watch Video

The video features Twinkle riding a bike while Akshay Kumar records her, leading to a comical moment where she narrowly avoids hitting a pole. It then shows Akshay and Aarav enjoying a swim in the sea. Other scenes include the couple posing at the New Year’s party, Twinkle cutting a celebratory cake for her latest book ‘Welcome To Paradise,’ and Aarav and Nitara watching a seaplane gliding over the ocean.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna captioned her post, “Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite (smiley emoji) Now let’s see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below (sic).”

Netizens Take A Moment To Giggle At Twinkle Khanna Almost Hitting The Pole

In the short video posted on Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram account, she was seen riding a three-wheeled cycle in a private resort located in the Maldives. The video showed a short glimpse of Twinkle riding the bicycle which she almost hit the pole. The video was recorded by her husband Akshay Kumar, who just couldn’t

control his laughter.

Fans were quick to notice Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious moment of riding the bicycle. A user on Instagram especially pointed out, “Sir ki hansi ki awaz mam k liye (laughing emoji) (It’s funny to hear Akshay Kumar laughing at his wife when she almost collapses with a pole) (sic).” Another fan commented, “Just love for you (heart emojis) By the way loved your statement, looks spot on! (sic).”

A user wrote, “Who bangs a three-wheeled cycle (laughing emoji) but anyway its fun to watch (sic).” Another Instagram user commented, “How can you bang your bike like that (laughing emoji) your face was so funny (sic).”

Akshay Kumar’s Professional Front

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar achieved a Rs 200 crore worldwide hit with OMG 2 after a series of unsuccessful films. He also has an exciting lineup of projects in 2024, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff which is expected to be released in April 2024. Akshay also has highly-anticipated films like Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 in his calendar year.

