Al Jazeera blocked in Pakistan after reports on PoK crackdown

The influential Qatari broadcaster had published several reports regarding Islamabad's crackdown on anti-government protests and election-related demonstrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has not yet announced a formal ban on the broadcaster, numerous users in Pakistan have stated on social media that they are unable to access Al Jazeera's English website.

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New Delhi: According to reports, Pakistan has blocked access to the Al Jazeera website. The influential Qatari broadcaster had published several reports regarding Islamabad’s crackdown on anti-government protests and election-related demonstrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has not yet announced a formal ban on the broadcaster, numerous users in Pakistan have stated on social media that they are unable to access Al Jazeera’s English website.

‘Selective reporting and misrepresenting elections and voting process’

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has criticised Al Jazeera’s “selective reporting” and accused the media outlet of “misrepresenting” the elections and the voting process. In a statement released on its X handle, the ministry said, “We have taken note of Al Jazeera’s selective reporting from certain polling stations in Muzaffarabad today. Through carefully timed coverage and pre-scripted statements from specific individuals, the channel has attempted to misrepresent the AJK elections and the voting process.”

‘Yellow journalism’

Islamabad refers to the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Azad’ Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Pakistan also accused the Qatari media outlet of engaging in ‘yellow journalism’—a term used for sensationalist reporting designed to shock readers through exaggeration.

The statement added, “Such yellow journalism merely validates the agenda of external forces with vested interests who are attempting to delegitimise this electoral process and undermine the will of the people of Muzaffarabad and AJK—a will clearly demonstrated today as the people rejected chaos and coercion.”

India’s stance on PoK

This criticism came shortly after Al Jazeera aired detailed reporting from the disputed territory. India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are its integral and inalienable parts. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan maintains “illegal and forcible occupation” over parts of these Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has sharply criticised Pakistan for its systematic crackdown on news gathering, citing persistent communication shutdowns and government-imposed obstacles to reporting.

“CPJ is monitoring the deteriorating press freedom situation in Pakistan-administered Kashmir amidst ongoing protests. Reports of internet blackouts, telecommunication shutdowns, reporting restrictions, and the detention and disappearance of journalists are deeply concerning,” the group stated in a post on X. “Pakistani authorities must immediately halt the crackdown on journalists, restore access to information, and allow independent reporting.”