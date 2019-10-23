New Delhi: Briefing media about the general security situation in J&K ahead of the Block Development Council elections on Thursday, director-general of Police, Dilbag Singh said that the security forces will be successful in eliminating terrorism from the Valley only when the local youth stop joining the militant forces. No youth in Kashmir is being detained or harassed or tortured, the DGP added. “There’s a false campaign going on,” he said.

The DGP also briefed media about the security operation in which Hamid Lelhari, the Kashmir al-Qaida chief, has been gunned down. “The ISI is trying to push terrorists inside India,” he said

The DGP claimed that the al-Qaida unit operational in J&K has been wiped out with the killing of Hamid. Hamid Lelhari, the Kashmir al-Qaida chief, has been gunned down in the hour-long operation of the security forces in Awantipora yesterday. A native of Pulwama, Hamid was named the leader of al-Qaida’s Kashmir unit, also known as Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, after the death of Zakir Musa early this year.

Zakir Musa was a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander and also the founder of the Indian wing of al-Qaida. Musa split with Mujahideen over Kashmir issue. After Burhan Wani’s death, he became the chief if Mujahideen. When he was killed, he was India’s most-wanted militant. In 2016, he had released a video threatening to chop off the heads of Hurriyat leaders and advocated establishing the Islamic law in Kashmir. According to reports, he had recruited nearly two dozen youth.

After his death, AGH released a 12-minute video announcing Abdul Hameed Lelhari, as the local commander.

The security operation started early on Tuesday morning. The identities of the slain terrorists have been confirmed on Wednesday. The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers of the Gujjar community in Kashmir in August this year.