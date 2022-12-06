Alaya F Delivers Another Fine Performance in Freddy

Alaya F continues to showcase her range as a performer with Freddy

Alaya F

Freddy was recently released on OTT and opened to rave reviews for its spine-chilling narrative and solid performances. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, what caught everyone’s attention was Alaya F’s portrayal of the character Kainaaz, bold and mature, impressive for an actress who is only 2 films old in the industry. Alaya F’s role in Freddy definitely wasn’t a linear one and required her to be demure and composed, yet twisted with shades of grey and the actress pulled it off like a pro winning rave reviews from the audience and critics.

She could be referred to as the industry’s dark horse, her very first film had the industry sit up and take notice as she fearlessly shared the screen with Padmashri and National award winners like Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in her very first film. She left a mark on the audience in her very first film and showed immense promise, which she continued to justify with her performance in Freddy.

It’s no surprise then that Alaya F is already on several filmmakers’ wishlists and has signed some of the most anticipated films including U-Turn where she plays the lead, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ which world premiered at the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Srikanth Bholla biopic ‘SRI’ with Rajkummar Rao.

What’s remarkable is that while most debutantes would choose the safe, tried-and-tested formula films and glamorous roles, Alaya F has been choosing unconventional roles and films. While Jawaani Jaaneman was a coming-of-age drama, Freddy was a dark psychological thriller and her upcoming films too showcase this versatility from genres ranging from biopics, thrillers to one that reflects a Gen-Z mindset.

While audiences can’t wait to see everything Alaya F has to offer, what’s unquestionable is that the actress is here to stay and prove her place in the limelight!