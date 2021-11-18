Pollution levels continue to be at an all-time high across Delhi NCR, patients who have recently recovered from Covid-19 infection, particularly those who had a severe illness, had a lower lung reserve. Even minor exposure to air pollution can aggravate respiratory discomfort in these people. It causes a reduction in lung clearance, which is even more harmful. If a person contracts a new Covid-19 infection, their recovery may be prolonged, and even milder Covid-19 infections can be severe.Also Read - Salman Khan And Niece Ayat Feed Monkeys And Spend Quality Time Together; Fans Recall 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Scene

Doctors are seeing increasing rates of hospitalization and respiratory complaints even amongst those healthy or fit. Breathing difficulties, headaches caused by smog, allergic fever, symptoms, and suffocation are all symptoms expected with the air quality levels depleting. In the long term, air pollution can also impact vital health, worsen existing health conditions and lead to early ageing and deaths for those with serious issues, including lung and heart problems. Breathing difficulties, allergic fever, suffocation, and smog-induced headaches are all symptoms that can occur as air quality deteriorates.

The study found an association between higher exposure to Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and increased disease symptoms, particularly for severe cases that ended in the hospital or in intensive care.

The association with PM2.5 was stronger for men over 60 years of age and people living in socioeconomically deprived areas, said the researchers from Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal).

A series of previous studies have suggested that regions with higher pre-pandemic levels of air pollution had a higher incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, the reasons for these associations are not yet clear; air pollution could favour airborne transmission of the virus, or it could increase an individual’s susceptibility to infection or disease.

“The problem is that previous studies were based on reported cases, which had been diagnosed, but missed all the asymptomatic or undiagnosed cases,” said first author Manolis Kogevinas, researcher at ISGlobal.

To understand, the team measured a series of virus-specific antibodies in a cohort of adults living in Catalonia, with information on the long-term exposure of such individuals to air pollutants (NO2, PM2.5, black carbon and ozone).

The study, published in Environment Health Perspectives, included 9,605 participants among which there were 481 confirmed cases (5 per cent). In addition, blood samples from over 4,000 participants were taken to determine the presence and quantity of IgM, IgA and IgG antibodies to five viral antigens.

Of these, 18 per cent had virus-specific antibodies, but no association was found between infection and exposure to air pollutants. However, among those who were seropositive (that is, got infected), an association was found between higher exposure to NO2 and PM2.5 and higher levels of IgG specific for the five viral antigens — an indication of higher viral burden and/or symptom severity.

“Our study provides the strongest evidence globally on the association of ambient air pollution and Covid-19,” said Kogevinas. “These results are in line with the association between air pollution and hospitalisation described for other respiratory diseases such as influenza or pneumonia”.

Further, air pollution can also contribute by favouring the development of cardiovascular, respiratory, or other chronic conditions, which in turn increase the risk of severe Covid-19.

The team said that the results provide additional support for the public health benefits of reducing air pollution levels, and highlight the influence of environmental factors on infectious diseases.

How to stay safe during the smog

Outdoor vigorous exertion should be limited or avoided

Try to avoid pollution hotspots such as busy roads.

Keep exercising indoors in a well-ventilated room or gym.

If you have asthma, ensure you use your preventer inhaler frequently.

Get in touch with your doctor if your condition deteriorates

Anyone suffering from discomfort such as puffy eyes, hoarseness should consider limiting their outside physical activity.

