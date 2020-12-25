Have you ever wondered why humans haven’t made contact with aliens yet? Scientists think that now they know why. According to a new study, our galaxy the Milky Way may have been a home to alien civilisations. However, the study the says there is a strong possibility most of the aliens are now dead because their own progression led to demise. Also Read - Are The Aliens Calling? First Potential Radio Signal From Exoplanet 51 Light-Years Away Detected

The study suggests our galaxy may be full of dead aliens lying around who annihilated themselves due to their own science and technology.

A team of researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the California Institute of Technology and Santiago High School used an updated version of the 1961 Drake Equation, which was written to estimate the number of active and communicative extraterrestrial civilisations in the Milky Way galaxy.

The team updated the equation as the older version did not take into account the evolving stellar properties in our galaxy such as discoveries of exoplanets and supernovas.

The researchers used the equation to calculate the likely existence of intelligent life and determined that aliens may have emerged in our galaxy some 8 billion years after the Milky Way was formed.

The team included the idea that progress of science and technology inevitably leads to the destruction of civilisations, which is why humans are yet to make contact with aliens.

If there is intelligent life somewhere else in our galaxy, it is “still too young to be observed by us” and too far from Earth to be identified, researchers noted.

The study in arxiv read: “We found the potential self-annihilation to be highly influential in the quantity of galactic intelligent life.”

It added, “If intelligent life is likely to destroy themselves, it is not surprising that there is little or no intelligent life elsewhere.”