BREAKING: Woman Killed, 65 Persons Fall Ill After Ammonia Gas Leak At Aligarh Meat Factory
A woman was killed and nearly people fell ill due to Ammonia gas leak from a meat factory in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. All the injured have been admitted to JN Medical College.
|
Published Date: September 29, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Updated Date: September 29, 2022 12:32 PM IST