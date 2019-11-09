New Delhi: Justice Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer — the five judges who delivered the historic judgment on the controversial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case after marathon hearings have stolen the show as congratulatory messages for the Judiciary came pouring in for untying all the uncomfortable knots and finally coming to a unanimous conclusion.

In an interview to PTI, Justice Bobde, who will become the CJI on November 18 after the retirement of CJI Gogoi, said that the case did not tax him much. “I forget it the moment I get up from the seat. I simply forget it,” Justice Bobde said.

The 63-year-old judge will have a tenure of over 17 months as the CJI before he retires on April 23, 2021.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer is also at the centre of attention as the lone Muslim judge in the Constitution bench. Interestingly, he has been one of the most sought after judges in matters involving religion.

Justice Nazeer was also the part of the five-judge bench in the ‘triple talaq’ matter but had delivered a minority verdict along with then Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, reported PTI.

Before becoming a part of the Constitution bench in the Ayodhya case, Justice Nazeer was part of a three-judge bench, including the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Ashok Bhushan, which by 2:1 majority had declined to set up a larger bench for a relook of its 1994 verdict which had held that a “mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam”.