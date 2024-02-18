Home

‘Alliance Strong, No Threat To Jharkhand Coalition Govt’: Champai Soren After ‘Courtesy’ Meeting With Kharge

After meeting with Kharge, Champai Soren told reporters that it was a "courtesy meeting" with the Congress president after taking charge as the chief minister.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Image: Congress/X

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Sunday dispelled reports of a rumored rift within the JMM-led alliance in the state, asserting that the grouping is “strong” and there is no threat to the coalition government.

Soren on Sunday travelled to New Delhi to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, amidst reports resentment brewing among a section of Congress legislators over the induction of four JMM MLAs as ministers.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren says, "After forming the government, I came to Delhi for the first time and it was a courtesy meeting. When asked about the Congress MLAs, he says, "…It is their party's… pic.twitter.com/VBOlduez7C — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Asked about the reports of Congress MLAs being disgruntled over the recent cabinet formation, Soren shrugged it off as “internal matter” of the Congress.

‘Congress, JMM resolute in fight against BJP’

Meanwhile after the meeting, Kharge said the Jharkhand Congress and Champai Soren are resolute in their fight against the BJP-led Centre.

“Today, along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Champai Soren ji and leaders of Jharkhand Congress, we again resolved to fight the dictatorial government (Centre),” Kharge wrote on X.

“We will continue our journey of progressiveness, public welfare and social justice in Jharkhand,” he said.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Pranav Jha, among others, were present during Soren’s meeting with Kharge.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said when asked about Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. "There was a change in government (in Jharkhand). Everyone is aware why it happened. Following the cabinet expansion, the CM… pic.twitter.com/UvPWcLwHEN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2024

Asked about the meeting, Mir also told reporters that it was a courtesy call.

Asked about the section of disgruntled Congress MLAs being in Delhi, Mir said they did not have any problem with the government but had some specific issues, some related to their respective constituencies, which they would raise with the party leadership and sort out.

Alliance is ‘strong’

Earlier in the morning, Soren said, “There’s no issue, our alliance is strong.”

On being asked about disgruntled Congress MLAs reaching Delhi, he had told reporters, “This is an internal matter of the Congress, they will resolve it. I have nothing to say about that. There is no conflict between the JMM and Congress, and everything is absolutely fine.”

As many as 12 MLAs of the Congress have threatened to boycott the upcoming state assembly session from February 23 and head to Jaipur if the ministers are not replaced with new faces.

The JMM-led alliance in the state has 47 MLAs (JMM-29, Congress-17 and one RJD) in the 81-member assembly.

Unhappy with the Congress’ decision to give ministerial berths to Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh again, the disgruntled section of Congress legislators went into a huddle Saturday at a Ranchi hotel, where JMM’s new minister Basant Soren, the youngest son of party supremo Shibu Soren, reached to persuade them to change their decision.

“There is no confusion…we are all united,” Basant Soren said after meeting the MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)

