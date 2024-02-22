Home

Amarnath Yatra 2024: J-K Admin Reviews Action Plan For Registering 33,000 Service Providers

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which witnesses a massive footfall of Hindu pilgrims undertaking the trek to the holy cave shrine located 3,880 metres above sea level in the Himalayan mountains in southern Kashmir, usually takes place in the month of Shravan' (July-August).

The Amarnath Yatra usually begins in the month of Shravan (July-August). File Photo (ANI)

Amarnath Yatra 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration Thursday review an action plan for registration of around 33,000 services for this year’s Amarnath Yatra. An official said a preparatory meeting chaired by Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh urged department officials to gear up for the annual pilgrimage to holy cave shrine in southern Kashmir’s Himalayas and ensure timely and hassle-free registration of service providers.

At the meeting, deliberations were held regarding this year’s action plan for registration of service providers who come from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the pilgrims in their journey to the holy cave from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal axis each year, officials said.

They said that last year, as many as 32,819 service providers, including 15,903 ponywalas, 10,023 palki and dandiwalas and 6,893 pithuwalas were registered by the labour department for the yatra.

Asserting that the labour department has a significant role in the smooth conduct of the yatra, Singh said as and when the dates for the commencement of the registration process are finalised, the same will be communicated to the service providers.

The department will be facilitating advance registration of service providers both in their native districts and also at camps located in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts besides ensuring timely and hassle-free issuance of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards in their favour in coordination with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and concerned district administrations, Singh said.

Registration camps for the purpose were established at Sonmarg, Kangan, Manigam, Gund, Gutlibagh and Baltal in Ganderbal district and Matigawran, Sallar, Khayar, Aishmuqam, Anantnag and Pahalgam in Anantnag district besides other district headquarters, he said.

Emphasising on better coordination with other line departments with regard to contractors and contract workers hired for different works for the yatra, Singh said line departments being the principal employers are required to share the list of all such contractors engaged by them with the labour department so that interest of contract workers are protected in terms of wages, hours of work and other basic amenities.

(With PTI inputs)

