Home

News

Amartya Sen’s Daughter Nandana Deb Denies News of Father’s Death

Amartya Sen’s Daughter Nandana Deb Denies News of Father’s Death

Born in Shantiniketan, West Bengal on November 3, 1933 Amartya Sen's contribution to economics won him Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

New Delhi: Amartya Sen’s daughter Nandana Deb Sen on Wednesday denied news reports of her father’s death. Earlier, a fake account of American historian Claudia Goldin announced that Sen had died at the age of 89. In her tweet, she wrote on X, “A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words.” Born in Shantiniketan, West Bengal on November 3, 1933 Amartya Sen’s contribution to economics won him Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

Trending Now

Sen is an economist and philosopher, who since 1972 has taught and worked in the United Kingdom and the United States. He has made an immense contributions to welfare economics, social choice theory, economic and social justice, economic theories of famines, decision theory, development economics, public health, and measures of well-being of countries.

You may like to read

He is currently a Thomas W. Lamont University Professor, and Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University.[5] He formerly served as Master of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES